Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...THROUGH 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING. HOWEVER, THE HIGHEST WIND GUSTS ARE LIKELY THROUGH 5 PM. WIND SPEEDS WILL DIMINISH DURING THE EVENING HOURS. * IMPACTS...THESE STRONG WINDS MAY CAUSE MINOR DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWER LINES. TRAVEL WILL BE IMPACTED, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE TODAY. &&