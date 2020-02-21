Cheryl Watson shares this story in the devotional book, “The Upper Room.”
“At the start of the school year, my ninth grade daughter and her friend had an experience on the school bus that left them bewildered and shocked. A first-grade boy had shouted and gestured obscenities that made the girls question where so young a child had learned such vulgarities.
“When they shared their concerns with me, I suggested two responses. They could view his conduct as an attention-getting device and ignore him completely. Or they could respond to him with love and compassion by explaining how this behavior made him look and sound and how much they wanted him to be their special friend.
“The girls chose the latter. Within a few days the little fellow had replaced his profanity with laughter and conversation. His hostility was changed to hugs for the teenagers who heaped on him attention and love he enthusiastically accepted. And the girls learned the valuable insight of looking beyond the words of others to see their true needs.”
Maybe this is what Jesus meant when he offered that difficult saying about turning the other cheek. I’m still not sure exactly what Jesus meant but an example like the one above helps me a great deal.
Turning the other cheek wasn’t the most important thing. It was the attitude Jesus was talking about. In the same passage, Jesus also suggested if someone steals your cloak that you should give him your coat also. Jesus included the idea of loving your enemies and giving help to anyone who asks. We can find the whole passage in Luke 6: 27-36.
In this section, Jesus uses a very special word for love. It’s not the usual word. It means to be deliberately kind, to go out of our way to be good to another. This special kind of love means no matter what another person does we will never allow ourselves to desire anything but his highest good.
An adolescent boy, not noted for his honesty, one day stole a peach from a woman’s tree. She saw him. The next day she stopped him ad asked him to deliver a basket of the peaches to an elderly sick lady. And she gave him the largest peach in the basket. As time went on, she and her husband trusted the boy to do other errands and tasks around their home. He always performed honestly. And he grew up to be an honest man.
Goethe once said, “If you treat a man as he is, he will stay as he is; but if you treat him as if he were what he ought to be and could be, he will become that bigger and better man.” That’s the way of Jesus also.
Jesus believed in people. He projected an image of greatness for others. He always sought the highest and best for those he met. There is divine help for us to do the same.
Prayer: Our Lord, teach us how to help others and give us the strength to do it in the spirit of Christ. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.
