My son, Paul, has a great sense of humor.
We were at a graduation party recently. Paul sat down with a group and told them his two little nieces treat him like a piñata. Paul’s nieces don’t bang on him until the candy comes out. Sometimes though, people do feel like a piñata. We all have felt like the world is banging on us until we are about to break open. What can we do?
One great place we can turn for help is the Book of Psalms in the Bible. Reading though the Psalms, we often feel like the Psalm writer. Aside from Psalm 23, the Shepherd’s Psalm, I especially like the start of Psalm 40:2-3, “He drew me up from the desolate pit, out of the miry bog, and set my feet on a rock … He put a new song in my mouth.”
I don’t feel like I’m in a miry bog all the time, but sometimes I do. Fortunately my “bogs” don’t usually last very long. What if your bog goes on and on? A lady named Karla Grant found out she had melanoma. She was scared for herself, her children and her husband. During the difficult time of her treatments, Karla’s mother gave her a special verse in the Bible to cling to. Psalm 34:4, “I sought the Lord, and He answered me, and delivered me from all my fears.”
Karla went through surgery to treat the cancer. The surgery was successful, and the medical report revealed there were no further malignant cells in the tissue. Karla shared a beautiful conviction, “I believe I’ve experienced a miracle, and I’m more grateful than words can express. I don’t understand why the Lord chooses to heal some people on earth while others must wait to receive their ultimate healing in heaven, but I take comfort in some words which I quote from Chuck Swindoll, ‘God is too kind to ever be cruel, too wise to ever make a mistake, too deep to ever explain Himself.’”
Karla also said, “knowing and praising God for what He has done in the past helps deliver us from fear and depression in the present.”
The Psalms has a great balance of looking realistically at the world around us and making the connection with heaven also. We have to admit it when we’re in the miry bog but we don’t have to stay there. We can look up for help from our heavenly Father. Praising God is often the lift we need and Psalms teaches us a lot about praising.
Another verse that makes the connection between heaven and earth is Psalm 30:5, “Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes with the morning.” How many times has life seemed awful and we worried and fretted during the night. When morning comes and the sun shines, the whole day begins to look much more hopeful, and we don’t feel nearly so much like a piñata.
Prayer: Our Lord, speak to us through your word about life and bogs and being banged-on because sometimes what we need most is your comfort. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com.