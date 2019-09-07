I know from advertisements that out in the world it is pumpkin spice latte time. But here in the library world, it is Library Card Sign-up Month and there are lots of other things going on as well.
I really do not know which one is sweeter but the library is ready to roll with lots of flavorful things going on.
This year Disney Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” characters will team up with the American Library Association to promote “A library card brings stories to life.” The message is great. ALA wants to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.
So come on in and get a card. At the Grand Island Public Library, we always say, “A library card is the smartest card a child can get — with the circus theme the card can be your ticket to read.” The card is free if you live in Hall County. If your live outside Hall County, the fee is $40 per household.
Our children’s programming started back up this past week. We decided to use a circus theme for the fall. Stop in and check it out. We have lots of new books, back-to-school, circus, fall sports and other displays that you can check out under the big top.
The staff is very excited with lots of fun and educational programs for children of all ages. We promote and model the Every Child Ready to Read Initiative of the Public Library Association that recommends parents and caregivers do five things to ready their little ones for school: Talking, singing, reading, writing and playing.
For more information, please visit the ECRR web site at http://everychildreadytoread.org/about/.
The Northwest High School Marching Band will be at the library to perform some of its fall lineup from 11:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The performance will include music from its show, “The Music of Riverdance.” The band will perform out in front of the library (weather permitting) and move inside if necessary.
The Edith Abbott Victorian Tea Party in honor of our namesake, Edith Abbott, is back this year after missing a year due to the renovation. The party for third- through fifth-graders is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Folks from Stuhr Museum will present the programs and tea party treats will be served. Edith Abbott was born Sept. 26, 1876.
Children may bring one guest such as a parent, grandparent, or friend who is the same age or older. Attendees may come dressed in period costume such as Victorian hats, dresses or gloves, or may wear their favorite dress or other attire. Guests such as teddy bears, dolls or other stuffed animals are also welcome.
Space is limited so call (308) 385-5333 to sign up or visit our web site at www.gilibrary.com/.
The library is a great resource and fall is the perfect time to read. I recommend the Golden Sower (Nebraska nominated) books, and the new nominees for the 2020-2021 school year for kids and teens are posted on the left link. Check them out at www.goldensower.org.
Celine Swan is the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.
