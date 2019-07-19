George and Mary Lou were celebrating their golden wedding anniversary.
A reporter asked George, “What is your recipe for a long, happy marriage?”
George replied that after their wedding, his new father-in-law took him aside and handed him a little package. Inside the package was a large gold watch, which he still carries today. There, across the face of the watch, where he could see it a dozen times a day, were written the words, “Say something nice to Mary Lou.”
What a difference a kind word can make. Everyone needs to hear something nice once in awhile. In the book of Proverbs it says, “A kind word turns away wrath … ” It does more than that, it also encourages us. Many times in counseling I find a bit of encouragement is all that many people need.
One of the things I admire most about Jesus was his kindness. Jesus encouraged many people. He spoke kind words, words of faith and hope and life.
A French novelist tells a story about a very wealthy woman he called The Woman of the Pharisees. In a way, this wealthy woman was committed to the poor people in her village. She visited them all regularly. She always left them a gift, along with a suggestion that with a little more ambition and a little more thrift they could improve their situation. She never left a poor family’s house without making them feel worse for her having been there.
I’ve met people like that who leave you cold. This is opposite of the way Jesus left the people he met. They usually went away feeling better. Jesus had a special way of kindness and compassion which left people warmed up instead of cold.
One of the stories that demonstrate Jesus’ love and acceptance is the encounter with the woman at the well in the book of John, the fourth chapter. There were many reasons why no one would have expected Jesus to speak to this stranger at the well. Jesus not only spoke to her but he shared a life-changing message.
The woman at the well received the message because she could see Jesus was unlike anyone else she had ever met. Jesus didn’t condemn her, like the rest of society, for her bad reputation. Jesus listened to her as she unburdened her soul. For one of the few times in her life, she had found someone with kindness in his eyes who cared about her as a person.
I read about a man who was going to commit suicide. He was depressed, lonely and afraid. He decided to walk down the street where he lived. He said, “If I pass just one person who smiles at me and is friendly, I won’t commit suicide.”
We might ask ourselves what if he had passed one of us? This may not be a fair test, but it points out our need to show kindness and encouragement to others.
Prayer: Our Lord, we need to know you’re still listening to us and offering encouragement. Amen
