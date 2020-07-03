In a Peanuts cartoon, Lucy said to Charlie Brown, “You know what I don’t understand? I don’t understand love!
Charlie Brown says, “Who does?”
Lucy says, “Explain love to me, Charlie Brown.”
He says, “You can’t explain love. I can recommend a book or a poem or a painting, but I can’t explain love.”
Lucy comes back, “Well, try Charlie Brown, try.”
He says, “Well, let’s say I see this beautiful, cute little girl walk by.”
Lucy interrupts, “Why does she have to be cute? Huh? Why can’t someone fall in love with someone with freckles and a big nose? Explain that!”
Charlie Brown says, “Well, maybe you’re right. Let’s just say I see this girl walk by with this great big nose …”
She says, “I didn’t say GREAT BIG NOSE!”
Charlie Brown has had enough. He sighs and says, “You not only can’t explain love, you can’t even talk about it.”
In the Bible, the apostle Paul does a great job of explaining love. The love chapter in the Bible, I Corinthians, chapter 13 is a masterpiece on the subject. It’s a great passage of beauty and power. People have enjoyed this passage for thousands of years.
Paul holds up the perfect definition of love. Verses 4-5 say, “Love is patient and kind, love is not jealous or boastful, it is not arrogant or rude. Love does not insist on it’s own way, it is not irritable or resentful.” I know I’m not always very patient or always kind. I have a long ways to go to live up to God’s love.
As we grow in the Christian faith, we are supposed to be more loving people. We are called to follow the example of Christ on how to live and how to love. Most of us need to learn about love from the words of the Bible. We also need to see examples of love.
There was a boy consistently late coming home from school. His parents warned him one day that he must be home on time or he would get nothing but bread and water at the supper table. Well, he was late. When he sat down, there was a slice of bread and a glass of water. He looked at his mom and dad’s full plate — then looked at his dad — but the dad remained silent. The boy was crushed.
The father waited for the full impact to sink in, then quietly took the boy’s plate, placed it in front of himself. Then he took his own plate of meat and potatoes and put it in front of the boy.
When the boy grew to be a man, he would smile and say, “All my life I have known what God is like by what my father did that night.”
Dr. Harry Emerson Fosdick described the Christian’s daily pilgrimage as “love in motion, outgrowing determination to advance in kindness of deed, free grace extended without regard to merit.”
Prayer: Our Lord, thank you for trying to teach us about your love that is ultimately the answer to the problems of the world. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.