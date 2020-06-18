BASSETT — Imogene Marie Kolar, 88, of Bassett, passed away at her home Monday, June 15, 2020, in Bassett.

A private family inurnment will be held in Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach. A lunch will be held at noon Wednesday, June 24, at the Wolbach Community Center.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

More details will follow.

