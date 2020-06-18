BASSETT — Imogene Marie Kolar, 88, of Bassett, passed away at her home Monday, June 15, 2020, in Bassett.
A private family inurnment will be held in Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach. A lunch will be held at noon Wednesday, June 24, at the Wolbach Community Center.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
More details will follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.