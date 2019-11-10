The military is often said to give you a family for the length of time you’re in the service. When you leave the service, however, sometimes those ties are harder to maintain than expected.
The Vietnam Veterans Legacy Veterans Motorcycle Club knows the strength and value of a brotherhood. The members of the club live it every day.
The VVLVMC is the world’s largest veterans motorcycle club, and although it originally formed as a response to Vietnam veterans’ desire to bring home the remains of their fallen brothers, it later opened its membership to veterans of all conflicts.
“It started as Vietnam vets who came home from the war and then in the mid-’80s started getting organized,” said James “Smoke” Pickering, one of the members of the VVLVMC–Grand Island chapter. “At that time, the only people who could be in this club were Vietnam vets, so that covered from 1955 to 1975.”
In 1998, the club expanded its membership to legacy veterans, “which made it so we could have veterans from all the wars all the way through today,” Smoke said.
POW/MIA retrieval
“To begin with, the Vietnam vets’ issue was POWs/MIAs — bringing all the missing and people that didn’t make it, home.” Smoke said.
That was the original mission of the national Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club, and one the club has continued to pursue. However, Smoke admits that time has become the enemy.
“It’s getting to the point now where, if there’s any Vietnam POWs, finding remains is about as far as we can go about bringing them home,” he said. “But we haven’t turned our backs on that.”
It’s not easy even getting that much, said Josh “Bevo” Cornwell, another VVLVMC–Grand Island member. “Our elected officials sometimes want to forget about that and not push through POW/MIA bills, so we’ll call and say, ‘Hey, you need to back this.’”
The club has organized petition drives and letter-writing campaigns through its membership, but they have not seen the response they’ve wanted.
“For years, we’d send letters to senators (and representatives) and try to get them to form an actual committee within the House so that was their main focus,” Smoke said, “and they would just give us lip service. At most, we’d have 100 sign on, but it’d never get on the floor.”
“We still fight, though,” Bevo said.
Operation Zero
It’s estimated that 8,000 veterans die due to suicide per year.
The figure is startling, and the VVLVMC is determined to make it shrink. It’s estimated that 22 veterans take their own lives per day in the United States, nearly double that of the civilian population.
Twenty-two a day, Bevo and Smoke agreed, is far too many. They would like to see that number become zero.
“It’s a big task,” Smoke said.
It’s a mission that the entire worldwide organization has decided to take on. About four or five years ago, when the suicide rate became more public knowledge, the VVLVMC wanted to help.
“We’re not counselors, or anything,” Smoke cautioned. “We can’t change their mind or anything like that, but we can create awareness. And so that’s more of our mission.”
A few of their members have taken classes in intervention techniques and are seeking out additional training.
“It’s such a hard culture, being a veteran,” Bevo said. “You don’t want to admit when you have a problem going on, and some of these guys need to understand that sometimes ‘it’s OK to not be OK.’”
The VVLVMC–Grand Island chapter doesn’t stop at raising awareness about veteran suicide rates, however. They’re actively working to prevent it from happening by working with the veteran community in and around Grand Island and Central Nebraska.
Scholarships building community
“There are a lot of veterans’ things going on — Wounded Warriors and all this stuff — and they come up with ... every now and then you find out the CEO is making $350,000 a year and his helpers are making $150,000 a year,” Smoke said.
With the controversy surrounding the transparency of donations toward veterans’ causes, Smoke talked to club members at the state level about alternative ways to support their community.
They decided to come up with a more direct way to help, where “we can hand (veterans) a check, and not give it to some organization and wonder what portion of it got to the veterans and how it was used,” he said.
Smoke had read an article in the newspaper about Central Community College–Grand Island’s veterans program and Travis Karr’s efforts to make the campus a veteran-friendly school, so he decided Karr might be the person to talk to.
“My thinking was, ‘How could we help veterans get started in school?’ and ‘How could we help them stay in school?’” Smoke said. He wanted to address the realities of situations where veterans, facing problems of many natures, feel their only solution is to drop out of school.
Karr was more than willing to work with the VVLVMC, designing an application for enrolled veterans to use if they need some financial help. The VVLVMC–Grand Island chapter took over from there.
“We’ve helped with day care. We’re helped people get their trucks fixed at Dinsdale so they could get back and forth to Central City,” Smoke said. “I’ve actually handed a check for $1,000 to a veteran out here who couldn’t pay his bills for the month.”
The maximum scholarship amount is $1,000. Not every applicant needs the full $1,000, and many only need help when life drops an unexpected expense in their laps. The scholarship doesn’t just help with daily expenses, either. It can be applied to school supplies or books as well.
“Two months ago, I was out at Orscheln’s buying boots,” Smoke said. “Boots and a hat and stuff for a veteran to start school over in Hastings in construction.”
Oftentimes, schools will forgive tuition until the Veterans Affairs system provides the money, but in the meantime, students still need books or classroom supplies, things that can’t be put off or delayed.
“(The scholarship) gives a veteran, the way I see it, the opportunity to start in September instead of waiting until January to save the money to do that, because it never happens,” Smoke said. “And then they just don’t go to school.”
Keeping veterans in school is a priority, and it’s a cause for which club members are determined to put forth as much time and effort as they can.
“We’re out trying to raise money, raise money, raise money, because we don’t want to let these guys down,” Bevo said. “It’s a time commitment; it can get a bit hectic. But, at the end of the day, when you see a guy who’s gonna have to quit because he can’t afford day care, or who’s gonna quit because he got hurt or his truck broke down ... he’s in tears because our scholarship was the only option that he had ... it makes it worthwhile.”
New in town? Join the club.
Bevo served in the United States Marine Corps from 1998 to 1999, in the infantry.
“I was very, very fortunate that I served in peacetime,” he said. “It was a different time then.”
Bevo credits the VVLVMC with giving him a second family and support system.
“It’s a bunch of like-minded individuals who care about veterans’ stuff,” he said. “With my civilian friends, I’d speak about something and they just didn’t get it. You get the ‘deer in the headlights’ look.”
He also has quite a lot of fun attending the national (and international) meetings, which club members from throughout the world attend.
“They tell you when you’re a prospect how far-reaching the club is, and then you go to a world meeting and you’re like, ‘I’ve been hanging out with Norwegians for three days. This is freaking weird,’” Bevo said.
And despite any language or cultural barriers, that sense of family is still there.
“It’s fun, it’s a good time. It’s smiles,” Bevo said. “It’s that sense of brotherhood, that sense of community, that you lose out on.”
‘It made me feel like a veteran’
“I got drafted into the Army in 1966,” Smoke said. “I was 19 years old.”
Five days after Smoke turned 19, he got his draft papers. Within a month, he was in the service. He spent 18 and a half months in Germany during the Vietnam War.
Smoke said the club “made me feel like a veteran.”
“I mean, I came back here — even not serving in Vietnam, I came back after being in the Army for two years and drafted — we were different,” he said. “Coming out of the Vietnam era, most people didn’t even know you were a veteran.”
Smoke admitted that he was attracted to the concept of the motorcycle club for some time, but the type of work he was in didn’t allow him the free time he thought he would need in order to be involved.
However, the Grand Island Veterans Home would host a car and bike show every year, and Smoke did attend those.
“I was out there and one of the (VVLVMC) members came and asked me if I was a veteran,” Smoke said. “I said, ‘I am,’ and he said, ‘Well, you need to ride with us,’ and he gave me his card.”
At that time, Smoke didn’t feel he had the time to make the full commitment the way he felt the club deserved, so he held on to that business card for three additional years.
“He hooked me up with a poker run to ride with some of the members and so, from then on, I started prospecting,” he said. “And that’s been since 2005, so I’ve been in it a while.”
Joining the VVLVMC meant he was part of a community that recognized their own, including attending the funerals and protecting families from harassment.
“I have a worldwide brotherhood. It’s just amazing. I have friends in other states that it would break my heart to quit this club and not have them,” Smoke said.
Membership requirements
There are two obvious requirements to join the VVLVMC.
“You have to own a motorcycle,” Bevo said with a smile. “That’s a prerequisite.”
That motorcycle has to be a cruiser-style, 650cc or above.
As for the second requirement, “You have to be a veteran,” Bevo said. “That’s part of the deal.”
It’s not quite that simple, though.
“You have to want it, at the end of the day,” he said. “Being in a motorcycle club, it’s not like going down and joining the Moose Lodge. It takes a bit more commitment.”
The Grand Island chapter has a clubhouse in Grand Island, at which members get together at least once a week. But they also host an open house on the third Saturday of every month at that clubhouse for “veterans to come in on this Operation Zero,” Smoke said, “to just come out and interact with other veterans.”
“When we call ourselves a brotherhood, that’s the core of it all,” Bevo said. “It’s a brotherhood. I gotta know that I’m gonna be able to count on this guy to the left of me as much as he can count on me.”
There are national and regional meetings, both twice a year.
“National (meetings), we have people from Europe (and) all across the United States,” Smoke said. “We had probably 500 or 600 members at Sturgis this year.”
And then there are the rides themselves, which take time and also trust. For members whose health doesn’t allow them to ride, they’re given what’s called medical retirement, which doesn’t take away their membership.
“If we’re going on a big national run,” Bevo said, “or a poker run, we make accommodations if (members) are old and disabled, or young and disabled. Just like in the Marine Corps ... just like in the Army, we don’t leave our guys behind.”
“He’s not obligated to come to meetings; he’s not obligated to participate,” Smoke added. “If he still wants to be considered part of it, even if his health doesn’t allow him to participate anymore, he’ll die as a Vietnam Veteran MC or as a Legacy Veteran MC and he’ll be honored.”
Members of the Grand Island chapter and other chapters continue to honor their fallen brothers, such as Sgt. Joshua “Cruise” Robinson, who was killed in Afghanistan. Every year, the club members visit his gravesite in Hastings. His funeral was attended by club members from 14 other states besides Nebraska.
Prospective brothers
If you’re interested in joining the VVLVMC, they’re not hard to find.
“We’re all over the place,” Smoke said. “We have websites — almost every state has a website — and they see us. People see us. It’s probably an attraction from a visual (perspective).”
VVLVMC members attend bike nights and rallies, often wearing their jackets or coats emblazoned with the red and black and the logo of the club, and tend to find interested parties there.
“Prospecting, in every sense of the word, is a ‘prospective brother,’” Bevo said. “There’s x amount of time, and it’s different for everybody in how long they do it. You kind of start at the bottom, so to speak.”
Prospecting allows interested parties to learn about the history of the club, about the current and past members’ lives, and also to test out if they’re willing to make that commitment to the club and its missions.
“It’s not like what you see in TV shows,” Bevo said. “We’re not out there harassing dudes and making them do stupid stuff. We’re all too old for (hazing).”
The prospective period, however, isn’t the first interaction interested parties would have with the club. Smoke made the distinction between a “hang around” period and “prospecting.”
“It’s basically an educational process,” Smoke added. “It’s a get-to-know-our-history thing, like Bevo said, but it’s also for them to get to know us. Do they want what we have?”
It’s a brotherhood from start to finish. It requires time, commitment and a want to belong to a community. But, in case you were wondering, no, they don’t get to choose their nicknames.
For more information on the VVLVMC–Grand Island chapter, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/vnvlvmctrainstation/ or attend an open house on the third Saturday of each month at the clubhouse at 2611 Roberts Court in Grand Island.
