Seth Swerczek was in the seventh grade when the 9/11 attack took place. He knew then that he wanted to join the military.
Ten years later, he was in the Marine Corps and deployed to the Sangin Valley in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province, a hotbed of Taliban activity for both military and opium operations. A 2012 military publication reported the IED threat was worse in Sangin than anywhere else in Afghanistan.
A select few Marines from his Omaha reserve unit were activated to attach to a deploying active-duty unit.
“I was with CLR, 25 — Combat Logistics Regiment, 25 — out of North Carolina. Our purpose was to support 3rd Battalion/7th Marines, the infantry unit,” Swerczek said. “They were pushing further north, and the further north you went towards the mountains, the stronger the Taliban foothold was.”
He described his seven months in Afghanistan as kinetic.
“There was a lot going on there. Plus, you had the Afghan National Army that was getting started. So, there was a lot of training going on … training the Afghans to be sustainable on their own so that one day we can turn it over to them. That’s what I meant by kinetic,” he said.
He said the Marines made really good advances in the war effort during his time there.
“When I first showed up in that area of operations, a lot of the ag fields were just poppy plants. Heroin is their main export. Those all got cut down, and I’m sure they were incentivized by the U.S. government,” Swerczek said “The next crop that they grew was corn. That was a big push to try to defund the insurgency. One of the main sources of money for the Taliban was poppies.”
He was not deployed in desolate mountainous or desert areas often seen in the news.
“It was very close to the mountains, what we would call the green zone was vegetation and really interesting topography,” he said. “In a lot of places actually, really pretty. When you detach yourself from why you were there, it was actually a neat place.”
Swerczek was a utilities Marine working on the set-up, operation and maintenance of electricity and refrigeration.
“The other half of my life over there was FOB (forward operating base) security. That was kind of a shared responsibility from everyone,” he said. “It was a little FOB and in a pretty bad neck of the woods as far as Sangin Valley goes.”
A typical day began at 5 or 6 a.m. when he would wake up and, he said, drink as much coffee as he could.
“Then you get on a convoy and travel around to the different areas and fix what was broken or change the oil on a generator,” he said. “There’s very little refrigeration out there. It was pretty much all electricity. That’s what everybody needed, electricity.
“I would work my normal day of working on generators and servicing generators that were further forward, and when I’d get home, I would stand post for anywhere from four to six hours. Sometimes it would be getting off the convoy at 6 or 7, stand posts from 8 to midnight and then go to bed from midnight until when I woke up at 5 or 6.”
There was zero slack time.
“If I had parts to fix the generators that needed fixed, we fixed the generators. If I was waiting on parts, I could stay in post or I was out on a convoy,” he said. “We had so many different moving parts and so few people. It was not a very big FOB that I was at. You had to be able to do a lot of things and help with a lot of things.
“It was very tiring, but it was also very easy. The work was hard, you know. Emotionally it was hard at times, but you’re there for one mission,” he said. “You can focus on that mission, and you don’t have any other auxiliary things pulling your attention away. It really was easy just to take care of the people around you and to be safe.”
Part of trying to stay safe was making contact with the people who lived in the area.
“One of the things that they (the 3/7 Battalion) really strove to do was establish a good relationship with the local population. You want them to see you and not be afraid,” he said. “You want them to trust you and you tried to interact with them in a positive manner just as often as you can.
“And they would come to you and say, ‘Hey, don’t go down this road.’ Or, you know, just generally ‘how are you doing today?’ And there’s obviously a language barrier, but yeah, there were some good relationships built.”
Those relationships also helped on the dietary front.
“We had some local guys that we would buy meat from or buy rice or vegetables,” Swerczek said. “There was no dining hall or anything. We ate MREs, and those got old pretty quick. So anytime we could get meat, we got as much meat as we could.”
Swerczek was on active duty for just more than 400 days from the start of his deployment to the end. His total service in the Marine Corps Reserve was from 2007-15.
He and his wife have two sons and make their home in the Grand Island area, where he is employed as a ballistician at Hornady Manufacturing.
Asked what he gained most from his deployment, he said:
“I think probably the biggest takeaway was problem-solving. We were out there with very minimal resources, minimal tools, and things needed to be done and they need to work. We really learned to step back, look at a situation, look at it from several different angles, find a solution quickly, expediently, and then move forward.”
