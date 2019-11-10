For as long as he can remember, Todd Geiger felt he should have been born in a different era.
“I’ve always loved Navy stuff,” he said, recalling his childhood captivation with all things maritime. In his youth, Geiger spent much of his time putting together World War II model airplanes and ships — “Corsairs, Wildcats, Hellcats, all of those” — and said he still enjoys the pastime.
It was this interest that led Geiger to enlist in the Navy under the delayed entry program when he was 17 years old. In 1981, after graduating high school, he headed to Great Lakes Naval Station near North Chicago for eight weeks of basic training.
Following a brief visit back home to Grand Island, Geiger was stationed in San Diego for A School, where he received training for what was known at the time as a gunner’s mate technician, later known as a weapons technician.
There, he learned to operate and maintain missile-launching systems and other equipment, properly stow and secure explosives, and become familiar with the safe usage of many types of mounted artillery.
Once school was complete, Geiger was assigned to the USS L.Y. Spear, a ship designated as submarine support. Among other duties, he and his shipmates would repair specific weapons on the underwater crafts. Since submarines are not designed to hold and carry an extensive supply of goods, Geiger’s ship, called a sub tender, would provide that too, either meeting the sub at sea or docked at a port.
Geiger recalls many adventures and new experiences that never would have been a possibility had he not enlisted. Once, in the Bahamas, he and his shipmates caught word that an orphanage needed rebuilding, so they, along with many Bahamians, volunteered to do so. Once the building was complete and playground equipment was installed, the crew celebrated with a party for the children.
“I was always proud to serve,” Geiger said, “because it makes you realize that the U.S. helps so many people.”
During his four-year active duty enlistment, and then while in the reserves from 1985 through 1992, the Navy took Geiger to Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Norway, Italy, Greece and Germany.
“I saw things I had only read about,” Geiger said. In Italy, for instance, he was moved after witnessing a battle site he’d seen described in a book.
In addition to the beauty of each country, Geiger mentioned that the culinary differences he experienced were another high point to traveling all over the world.
“The food was fantastic because it was so different from what I was used to,” he said, mentioning experiencing brick oven pizza for the first time in Catania, Sicily. He made a habit of collecting menus from many of the restaurants along his travels, and still has them today.
Once, upon being waylaid in Sicily due to complications with their ferry, Geiger and his team were able to drive up the coast of Italy to reach their destination, an experience he said he won’t forget.
“That was really cool,” he said.
While in the reserves, Geiger was part of Naval Overseas Air Cargo Terminal (NOACT), which provided supplies to ships all over the world. Food, fuel, clothing and other necessary items were flown in from the United States and then appropriately dispersed by helicopter to numerous vessels.
Recalling one of the perils of the position, Geiger cites performing helicopter operations called “hot loads,” where the crew had to load supplies, including ammunition, onto the chopper while the rotors were still spinning. The reason for the exercise was two-fold: a helicopter flight, and the starting and stopping of the craft, is costly, and it was also implemented to ensure that it could actually be done when and if it was absolutely the sole option.
Furnished with shops, medical facilities, and disembarking amenities for submarines needing repair, the ship was “like a miniature town,” Geiger said. “When you’re living on a ship for three and a half years, it’s like living in a city. All your needs have to be taken care of.”
The USS L.Y. Spear was decommissioned in 1996.
Still a voracious history buff, Geiger claims notable historian Stephen Ambrose as his favorite author. “Rick Atkinson is a close second,” he said. “He writes with such detail, such expression.”
“I loved it,” Geiger said about serving his country. “I’ve gotten to see a lot more things than some people get to see. If I died today, I’ve lived a good life.”
