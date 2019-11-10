Danelle Nelson of Kearney has served her fellow citizens throughout the length and breadth of Nebraska, as well as around the world during her 19 years of service in the Nebraska Air National Guard.
Her first 16 years of service were as a mechanic for KC-135 aircraft, the “big refuelers” that use a boom to refuel smaller fighter jets in mid-air.
“I specialized in the fuel systems,” said Nelson, who did her mechanical work when the KC-135 is on the ground.
“It was not a classy job,” added Nelson, who described the very cramped conditions that she often worked in.
Indeed, an U.S. Air Force description of a mechanic’s job says, “The mechanic is required to climb, stoop, crawl and stand for significant time periods.” It further says that a mechanic’s “work is often carried out in confined spaces and awkward positions.”
“You can’t be claustrophobic,” she said. As for the “awkward positions,” Nelson said she sometimes had to do repairs while laying on her stomach or on her back.
The U.S. Air Force description of the job also said that fluids such as jet fuel and solvents are “prevalent.”
Nelson described that part of her job this way: Because it was oftentimes warm while she was working inside the KC-135, her skin pores would open up so that “I would just stink of fuel” by the time she finished her work. “It (the fuel smell) would stick in my hair. It would linger on for quite some time.”
Nelson said her 16 years of working as a KC-135 mechanic “led me on a lot of federal deployments,” including Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, as well as assignments to countries such as Turkey, Qatar, Germany, France, Guam and other countries, with most deployments lasting anywhere from three to six months. “You could go on and on with the list of countries.”
Nelson said she loved working with her mechanic crew, which was so tight-knit that it felt like a family. However, she eventually decided to take a new job in the Nebraska Air National Guard and let “the kids” take on the arduous job.
In January 2016, she switched from working as a mechanic to working in the Joint Force Headquarters in Lincoln. Specifically, Nelson, a master sergeant, worked as a non-commissioned officer in the Joint Operations Center (JOC). She adapted well to the new environment, being named the Nebraska NCO (non-commissioned officer) of the Year for 2017. Her work in the JOC is almost all domestic operations, which can include work both in Nebraska and in other states that may have been struck by some kind of natural disaster.
Nelson pointed out that Nebraska may have different capabilities or areas of expertise in responding to a natural disaster than National Guard units in other states. So when a request comes in, Nebraska officials must determine whether they have personnel with the precise expertise that is needed and whether those people are available for deployment to the state that needs help.
“It’s like, ‘Do we have a medic team we can send?’” said Nelson, who noted other typical decisions might be made on whether Nebraska has a search-and-rescue team it can deploy.
Nelson described herself and her colleagues as “the working bees” who put together all the information and send it to the leadership so it can give the final “yea” or “nay” on deployment to another state. The leadership in the state requesting assistance must give its own “yea” or “nay” to accepting that help.
But her work does not end with the deployment of personnel.
“It’s a Nebraska asset, so we’re tracking where they’re at. We take part daily; it’s a big conference call between the (Nebraska National) Guard bureau and the states that are affected and the states that are helping. You are constantly keeping leadership in the loop — providing information — because that’s how they make decisions.”
Nelson also worked in the Joint Operations Center during the Nebraska flooding. “When I was in the JOC, these calls could come in from the Nebraska Watch Center — ‘We have firemen, they’re capsized.’” So an aviation unit would be dispatched and Nelson would give them “the lats and longs (latitudes and longitudes) of where these people were. I was kind of the liaison between the Guard and the civil entities that needed help.”
Nelson said that when she began working in the JOC, she began having more contact with U.S. Army personnel. Those contacts greatly accelerated in 2019 when widespread flooding hit the state.
A week-and-a-half into the flooding, Nelson was moved into the Emergency Operating Center, which is located in the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency or NEMA. That brought her into contact with more civilian agencies such as cities, counties, the Red Cross and so on.
Nelson recalled that some of the emergencies during the flooding included getting water to Fullerton and deploying high-water trucks with medical supplies and food to Fremont “when Fremont was an island.”
“Of course, we did the hay bale operations,” said Nelson, who explained that work included not just giving the location of the stranded cattle that needed hay, but also finding out the location of where the hay bales were to be picked up and how many bales were to be dropped for the cattle.
Nelson said that when she moved into the Emergency Operations Center, her supervisor was an Army colonel.
“I kind of did the logistics part of it and got all the questions answered that my colonel would ask me,” Nelson said. “Of course, I had to have authorization from the state, saying, ‘Yeah, the Guard can support that, we’ll pay for it.’ Then, I would hand it off to the Joint Operations Center. Inside the Joint Operations Center, they would arrange for the trucks and the delivery of water and they would find the people and the stuff to get it all there.”
Nelson noted that when she worked as a mechanic, she considered herself to be strictly Air Force and was proud of it. As a member of the Air Force, she had the attitude that “I don’t work for the Army.” But when her duties began in the Emergency Operations Center, she started working just as closely with the Army as with the Air Force.
“We can work pretty darn good with each other,” said Nelson, who pointed out during this year’s floods, “I had to learn a whole other language. I had to learn the Army language. I’d be like, ‘Tell me that in Air Force language.’ Working with the Army and the Air (Force), it just makes me glow.”
Working as part of the disaster response to the Nebraska floods made her realize that “you couldn’t be more proud to serve an organization like that.”
Although the state of Nebraska did an amazing job responding to the floods, it was not perfect. Nelson said the state already is undertaking training exercises so it can do an even better job if Nebraska is ever again flooded.
Despite her obvious pride in working for the JOC — which was only heightened by the state’s response to the flooding — Nelson will not say whether she prefers working in the JOC compared to working as a mechanic on KC-135 aircraft.
“I thoroughly love and miss being a mechanic. I thoroughly miss flying on those big birds. I think it is an outstanding airplane.”
Nelson and her husband, Kurt, own and operate WeatherTight Insulation and Masters True Value in Kearney. She said it keeps her hopping to balance and do justice to her civilian work, her responsibilities as a wife to Kurt and mother to a 14-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son, and her duties in the Nebraska Air National Guard.
She said throughout her career, she has had to meet various challenges, starting with her various overseas deployments. “You’re in some really bad areas, some really bad conditions — dirty, dusty, hot. It’s really your attitude that’s going to make it or break it.”
She said there are so many situations that a person cannot control during a foreign deployment, such as the weather, physical exhaustion, missing family members during the long separations, and missing holidays and other special events at home with the family.
“I think it grew me as a person to go and experience these things,” said Nelson, who noted that members of the family serve right along with the loved one serving in the military.
Nelson said she was not an obvious candidate to enlist. She does not come from a military family, nor did she have any other experiences that would prompt her to enlist. When she joined the Nebraska Air National Guard, Nelson was simply thinking “that this is something I might like to do.”
She said she grew up as a farm girl, which meant she had an aptitude for fixing almost anything that broke down. That led her to believe she would enjoy being a mechanic. But there was an even bigger reason to enlist.
“I didn’t join for the benefits; I didn’t join because of whatever. I wanted to be part of something greater than Danelle Nelson, and the Guard has done that for me.”
