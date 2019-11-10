Craig Lindsay, 72, spent his time in the service during the Vietnam War in one of the coldest places in the world.
It was 1969 and 40,000 men per month were being drafted. More than 500,000 military service men and women were fighting in the hot, steamy jungles of Vietnam.
Lindsay, then of Wilcox, was 22 and just graduated from Kearney State College with a degree in mathematics. He knew as soon as he was no longer attending school, he would be eligible for the draft.
“I got my draft notice during the same week I got notice that I wasn’t going to be accepted into flight training.” Lindsay said he had wanted to fly bombers. “That was always the goal from the time I was a kid.”
“I planned on enlisting anyway,” Lindsay said, so he enlisted into the Air Force and was sent to a technical school in Denver and then on to an aerospace defense base in Michigan.
Instead of Southeast Asia, E4 Sgt. Lindsay was sent to Iceland where he was a missile technician for air-to-air missiles.
“We were responsible for monitoring Russian activity,” he said recently from his room at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
“Our job was to intercept Russian planes that came over the ice caps, over Greenland,” Lindsay said, adding they also were kept busy maintaining missiles and testing their effectiveness. He was put in charge of the weapons system evaluator.
Lindsay explained they had a test missile that had the same components of a regular missile but the part where the warhead would be was replaced with a recorder similar to a black box in an airplane.
“We would take it up and go through an attack mode,” he said, but then they would look at the data recorded. “Does the guidance system actually go where the plane’s system said it would? Did it properly receive the signal? That sort of thing.”
But they had to go up in planes at a moment’s notice “when radar spotted a blip coming over the ice cap.”
Lindsay said the American planes would go up and intercept the Russians and fly along with them, usually taking surveillance photos of the Russian planes “while they took pictures of us.”
He can only remember once during that time that missiles were ever lowered into firing position against a Russian plane.
“The Russian plane turned his gun turret toward our plane,” Lindsay said about why the American readied their weapon. “Then the Russian pilot waved and indicated that there was a new guy in the turret. I’m sure (the new guy) heard about it plenty when they got back, almost starting an international incident.”
“That was the war game we played,” Lindsay said, noting the Americans would escort a Russian plane all the way to Cuba if that was where they were going.
Once, when it was a time of 24-hour daylight, the radar picked up nearly 50 blips coming over the caps, meaning 50 Russian planes were headed their way.
“Only once they got to us, there were only 10 to 15,” Lindsay said explaining it had been an exercise on the Russians’ part to “find out how many planes we had and how quickly we could respond.”
“It was necessary work,” he said. “Russia wasn’t exactly doing things the right way.”
Iceland’s government forbid the U.S. from having any nuclear weapons on the island, so just in case a plane loaded with such a weapon was forced to land on the base, the base had a top-secret hangar at all times.
“Can’t very well have no top-secret area and then suddenly have one,” Lindsay explained, since that would give it away. So they had one that was designated top-secret even if there wasn’t anything secret in it.
Iceland may have been a hot spot of activity, but the weather was cold.
“It was the furthest north you could go,” he said of the American base in Iceland.
“The base was on a plateau where it was really windy,” Lindsay said, noting that there were no trees to block the wind. “There was nothing but lava rock.”
He said the Air Force tried to fly in dirt to plant grass on the base but it mostly blew away.
“I went through two parkas and two pairs of boots,” Lindsay said of the year he was stationed in Iceland. The wind and rain combined for some pretty miserable weather. “It might be two weeks between mail planes because of slick runways.”
And those conditions could happen in a hurry.
“Once we sent up two planes to intercept Russians but by the time they got back, the runway was iced over,” he said.
Lindsay noted that actual temperatures in Iceland weren’t as cold as Minot, N.D., where he was stationed when he came home.
“The first eight days I was in North Dakota the temperature was minus 20,” he said, adding that although he was back in the states, he still had 15 months left of his service. He said he did much the same thing in North Dakota as in Iceland, adding with a chuckle “but with fewer Russians.” They would maintain the missiles, making sure they were in good working order, even painting them to prevent rust.
Lindsay was in the Air Force from October 1969 to 1973.
But the cold wasn’t the worst part of living in Iceland. Lindsay said the hardest part was being away from his family for a year.
At the time, Lindsay was married with a 6-month-old daughter. To make a phone call home, he had to get an operator to contact Reykjavik, who contacted Newfoundland, then Southern Canada, then NORAD, then Kansas to make a person-to-person call to his home.
“And if anywhere along the way someone needed the line for something more important, my call was kicked out,” he said. His daughter, Kari, was 18 months old when he came home. She recognized him from a picture, but he said it took a while to warm up to him.
After he got out of the Air Force, Lindsay moved to Grand Island, where he became an employment counselor at Hansen Employment for nine years before moving to Principal Financial for 23 years — where he sold insurance and investments and later pension and 401K plans.
His current wife, Pam, still lives in Grand Island. He has two daughters, Kari and Kristin, who was born after Lindsay got out of the military. He also now has four stepchildren.
Lindsay moved into the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in April.
He said he makes it a point to say he is a “Vietnam-era vet, not a Vietnam vet.”
“I did what I was told to do and went where I was told to go,” Lindsay said.
“It was a far different assignment than Southeast Asia,” he said of his station in the far north. “I wasn’t boots on the ground, but I was boots on the rocks.”
