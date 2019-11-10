Don Harvey of Grand Island has many vivid memories of Vietnam.
One is the beauty of the jungle with its colorful kaleidoscope of flowers that are in full bloom during the monsoon season.
But he also clearly remembers fierce firefights where his comrades were killed. Harvey counts himself as fortunate to have returned to the United States relatively unscathed.
He was a newlywed when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. “I spent 60 days with my wife before I went over to Vietnam,” he said.
He got his infantry training at Fort Hood, Texas, before going to Fort Lewis, Wash., for his advanced infantry training.
“It was about eight weeks long that we camped out and did different training exercises,” said Harvey, who noted that his wife also traveled to Fort Lewis to be with him whenever he was not in training.
“I actually trained on the 106 recoilless rifle and anti-tank,” he said. “When I got over there, they said, ‘We don’t have any (enemy) tanks roaming around here, so we’re going to put a radio on your back.’”
Indeed, while the North Vietnamese did use a few Soviet-made tanks, they did not play a significant role in the war compared to other weapons they used.
The U.S. military, on the other hand, had numerous tanks in Vietnam despite the country’s jungle terrain. Harvey said he spent 30 days walking behind a U.S. tank early in his deployment. He recalled one incident when an American tank pulled up between two trees. He said enemy troops had found U.S. ordnance and buried it where they thought a tank might roll over it.
“It was near the outside of the tank and it blew off the track.”
Nobody inside or outside the tank was killed. But Harvey said that if the tank had been over another six inches, the explosion would have gone up into the compartment where U.S. soldiers were riding and there would have been casualties.
Afterward, U.S. personnel had to come in to put the track back on the tank.
Harvey said he was lucky that his tour of duty in Vietnam did not last even another month longer. “Actually, if I had to stay another 30 days — it was pretty violent when I got out of there — I might not have made it home.”
Because he had received infantry training in the United States before the U.S. Army equipped him with a PRC-25 radio, Harvey said he received “OJT” instruction in Vietnam.
”On-the-Job-Training,” Harvey explained. “I was the lieutenant’s radio man” for his squad. He then mischievously described some of the phonetic alphabet he used on his radio: “Lima, Oscar, Sierra, Tango” or “LOST.”
“Where are you? We’re lost,” he joked.
On a more serious note, Harvey had to pay very close attention to his compass and his map because of the dense jungle. “That was my job to do that.”
He remembered going on one mission to try to find enemy troops “and we got into some jungle we could not get through. We were just hacking away at the front and making no progress, just maybe 30 yards an hour. We got there late,” said Harvey, who noted that meant enemy troops had already evacuated by the time they made their objective.
“It was not a good day; a 24-hour day is what it was,” said Harvey, describing the long, fruitless trek.
Harvey said that once during his deployment, four sergeants went out to “do a morning sweep of the perimeter.” Two sergeants went down a trail as part of the sweep, while the remaining two took up stationary positions on the perimeter. He said North Vietnamese Army (NVA) soldiers suddenly stepped out of the jungle, which caused one of the stationary sergeants to tell them to surrender. Instead, the NVA responded by shooting at him.
One of the sergeants who had moved down the trail then came running back to help his comrades. Harvey said the NVA fired at that sergeant, grazing his forehead and knocking him out, but not mortally wounding him. However, the sergeant who had told the NVA to surrender called in that incident, saying the unconscious sergeant was “KIA” or “killed-in-action.” As it turned out, the sergeant who reported that his comrade had been KIA was himself eventually shot and killed during the firefight.
Harvey said that when they heard the shooting, he and other troops in camp “saddled up” and went running out to help the four sergeants. One of those sergeants was furiously shooting at the enemy. However, in the excitement, he stood up and presented a too-visible target to the NVA. That sergeant was getting ready to fire his weapon when a NVA soldier shot at him. The bullet ricocheted down the sergeant’s rifle, tearing into his bicep.
“That saved his life. Otherwise, it probably would have been right here in his heart.”
Another of the original perimeter-check sergeants got on the radio to get all the soldiers rushing to battle positions in strategic locations for the firefight. Harvey said he and other troops ended up on a mountainside as other troops tried to make their way down a trail in the valley below them. Meanwhile, many NVA soldiers stationed themselves in trees located on the mountainside on the opposite side of the camp.
The soldiers trying to come down the valley trail called in a U.S. fighter jet to strafe the jungle where the NVA troops were stationed. However, those troops also had an anti-aircraft gun that they fired at the jet every time it made a pass.
In the heat of battle, Harvey was not paired with his lieutenant nor with any of the more experienced sergeants. He was instead working with a sergeant who had just arrived in Vietnam. Harvey said he used his map to figure out the lay of the terrain on the opposite mountainside, finding what he described as a “perfect place with a (jungle) canopy above it” to position the anti-aircraft gun. Harvey was asked to pinpoint the location, which he did. When it came time for firing orders, there were two choices: Either “fire for effect” or “battery fire for effect.”
The first command would mean one artillery weapon would fire one artillery round on three separate rounds, for a total of three shells fired at the anti-aircraft gun. The second command would have six artillery guns fire one artillery shell each on three separate rounds, for a total of 18 shells.
The inexperienced sergeant at first favored ordering “fire for effect.” But Harvey told the sergeant, “Do you want to get them, sir, or do you just want to scare them?” The sergeant let Harvey call in battery fire for effect. After the 18 shells hit, no one ever heard that NVA anti-aircraft gun fire again.
Harvey recalled another firefight that he described as an “all-night ambush.” That firefight included a deadly NVA sniper who killed two sergeants as they replenished ammunition for two different bunker positions. He said the original U.S. troops in those bunkers eventually grew weary during the firefight and needed to be relieved from their forward positions.
“So they pulled back and the recon platoon moved in and took their places.”
Harvey said that when he moved into place, he was partially exposed for a brief moment through a wooden aperture in the bunker that American troops used to fire upon the enemy. A shot was fired at him, hitting the wood in the aperture. “It splattered wood slivers into my face and it really made me mad.”
Harvey said he stuck his M-16 through the opening and fired 20 rapid rounds. “I didn’t hit a thing, but they knew I was alive.”
During the firefight, a U.S. plane dropped napalm on an enemy position. When daylight dawned the next day and the firefight had ended, American troops were able to review the scene of the battle to determine exactly what had happened the night before. They discovered that the lower half of the sniper’s body had been hit by napalm, instantly killing him. Harvey said the upper half of his body was still in the perfect sniper position, sighting down his rifle as if he was about to fire again.
Harvey recalls other encounters with enemy troops, which included the Viet Cong, South Vietnamese who allied themselves with North Vietnam’s leader, Ho Chi Minh, and the North Vietnamese Army. He said “we would pick up different VC who would surrender.”
“They’d put their rifle down on the trail and about 30 yards beyond that, we’d find him sitting behind a tree or to the side of the tree and they were usually sicker than a dog, emaciated and scrawny.”
“We’d drop leaflets all over that jungle that told them, ‘Go on and surrender, we’ll take good care of you.’ Then when they got sick enough, they would surrender.”
Harvey is not sure, but he believes North Vietnam perhaps could not supply adequate medicine and food for the Viet Cong, even though they were crucial allies to the NVA.
Reflecting back on the war, Harvey said he felt the politicians in Washington, D.C., did not let the American military fight in a way that would allow it to win. But he also said he is not sure the war was really necessary.
He believes North Vietnam’s leader, Ho Chi Minh, may have allied himself with the Communists so he could get aid to drive foreign troops — that is, American troops — out of Vietnam.
Today, Americans can go to the grocery store to buy shrimp and other seafood that was harvested in Vietnam. Harvey said American veterans also can go to Vietnam where Vietnamese veterans and other Vietnamese guides will take them on tours to see battlefields where they once fought.
Harvey said about the only good he might see from the war is that it helped collapse the Soviet Union because of the financial strain of trying to prop up client states like Vietnam and the financial burden of trying to match the U.S. in the arms race.
As a Vietnam veteran, Harvey went on the third-to-last Hall County Hero Flight, which he said he was very happy to do. “A lot of emotions,” said Harvey, describing his reactions to seeing all the war memorials in Washington, D.C. He said it was sobering to see the more than 58,000 names inscribed on the Vietnam War Memorial and to see the 4,048 gold stars on the World War II Memorial, knowing that each star represented 100 military servicemen and servicewomen who died during that global war.
Although he is somber when he thinks about all the military deaths that have occurred during U.S. wars during this nation’s history, Harvey is very emphatic on one point. He is very proud of his military service in Vietnam.
