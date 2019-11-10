AURORA — Today, Valta Ross, 89, enjoys doing frame-off restorations of Model A Fords in his Aurora workshop.
During the Korean War, he was on the cutting edge of technology as a Sikorsky helicopter crew chief in the first Army helicopter company to serve in a combat zone.
Fitting, perhaps, in that his name was inspired by a barnstorming pilot named Valta Louis who was friends with his father, who was also a pilot.
Ross grew up in Stockham, about 14 miles southeast of Aurora, until he was 15, when his family moved to Aurora.
He entered the Army in December 1951 and was sent to Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland for eight weeks of basic training. From there he was transferred to an Air Force base in San Marcos, Texas, for six months.
He first trained on fixed-wing aircraft and then on helicopters.
“They didn’t really get much out of me, because then they sent me to Fort Bragg, N.C., and I joined the helicopter company,” Ross said. “I was a crew chief and master mechanic.
“I hadn’t been there very long, and they sent me to Bridgeport, Conn., to work with the Sikorsky Helicopter Co.,” Ross said. “I was there for 30 days, and we went overseas as a company. We were the first army helicopter company ever going into a combat zone.”
Ross was in the Sixth Transportation Company using the Sikorsky H-19 helicopters, which were labeled the Chickasaws. Army helicopters are given Indian names as part of a longstanding tradition.
Prior to the introduction of the larger H-19s, smaller helicopters were used in Korea, many in medical evacuations, which greatly improved the survival rates among the wounded.
The H-19s were game-changers, capable of carrying eight combat-ready troops, five wounded soldiers, a howitzer or supplies.
Ross, who was a crew chief, and a pilot would fly supplies forward from three to seven miles behind the front lines.
“We hauled everything,” he said. “We hauled coal, food, ammunition, and then we’d bring wounded back to the M.A.S.H. unit right next door.”
Ross had enough knowledge and training to be able to get the helicopter down if something happened to the pilot, but he never had to do that. His company lost three helicopters in the time he was there.
“Before the war ended in July of ’53, they had an operation called the Little Switch (April 20–May 3). The North Koreans and Chinese agreed, we would exchange wounded prisoners,” Ross said.
“Our helicopter went up to Panmunjom, the freedom village. It was a neutral zone they set up and, and we hauled the wounded back to a M.A.S.H. unit. And then we took them out to the hospital ship in the ocean.”
At Panmunjom, one H-19 had a transmission problem, which Ross and two others worked on. Then another helicopter went down hard.
“When you go down hard, you lose power. The blades flop and they cut the tail off,” Ross said. “We were goanna fix the tail, and that’s what they left us there for. There we were, three guys in this neutral village, and they were gone.”
As the deadline to be gone from the area approached, Ross and his two fellow mechanics were flown out of the area. Before they left, they torched the H-19 so the communists couldn’t gain anything from the downed helicopter.
Asked how many flights he made, he said he didn’t really know but estimated between 100 and 200. Some days, he said, they made two or three flights, but other days, because of weather or other factors, no flights. He did receive flight and combat pay.
The large helicopters were of such interest that Ross’ company put on a demonstration for Gen. Maxwell Taylor showing how they could haul troops and howitzers to the front. Taylor was the commander of the Eighth Army in Korea after February 1953.
Ross left Korea in November 1953, and was discharged a month later. He could have gone to work for Sikorsky, but instead chose to return to Aurora.
He has stayed in touch with his former unit, and they held regular reunions until recently, with only eight or 10 men still living.
Ross is retired from a career in which he sold motorcycles, tractors, real estate and insurance. He also served as the Hamilton County Veterans’ Service Officer for about 30 years.
His wife died in 2011. None of his five children, 15 grandchildren or 11 great-grandchildren live in the area, but he has numerous friends in the Aurora area, and is even on Facebook.
He remains active with his restoration projects in the winter, is an amateur radio operator and has been a member of the Hamilton County Band for 74 years.
