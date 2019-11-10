When the United States entered the Great War, today known as World War I, in April 1917, it was soon observed that the nation needed to recruit more than soldiers. The need for nurses to care for sick and wounded soldiers was also urgent.
In April 1917, the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. had only 403 nurses in their ranks — with 8,000 trained nurses in the American Red Cross nursing service reserves. An urgent plea from W.C. Gorgas, surgeon general for the United States Army, was printed in newspapers across the country in 1918 for every young woman in the country between 19 and 35 to give “earnest attention” to an opportunity to help the nation.
Gorgas declared, within the next six months, the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. needed to expand their ranks to 25,000 trained nurses.
Gorgas explained only graduate nurses, who had gone through the full course of training, could serve in military hospitals at home and abroad. As trained and experienced nurses were taken out of communities, there would be a need for student nurses to fill the vacancies in local hospitals or caring for the sick at home.
The Council of Defense was tasked to supervise enrollment of student nurses and assign quotas. According to The Independent, Hall County was expected to enroll 25 student nurses to “relieve trained nurses for army work.”
Six of the “graduate nurses” from Hall County who were freed up to serve in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. are featured below:
Olive Augustine, 30, of Grand Island received her medical training at Clarkson Hospital in Omaha. After graduation in 1914, Augustine worked in the field until the start of the war when she enlisted as a Red Cross nurse.
In the summer of 1918, Olive enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps. and left Grand Island on Aug. 1, 1918, for Fort Sill, Okla. During WWI, more than 50,000 soldiers trained at Fort Sill. During the war years, a temporary hospital was built next to the base hospital, increasing the number of beds to 500.
Post hospitals, like Fort Sill, were designed to treat injuries and disease. However, the 1918 influenza epidemic swamped many of the hospitals with sick soldiers.
Working closely with infected soldiers put the nurses at risk and Augustine herself contracted influenza in December 1918. She recovered and returned to the wards within a week.
Olive was discharged from active duty on June 21, 1920. After her discharge from the Army, she traveled with a group of nurses to Europe. While in Europe she became deathly ill. After nine months of care in London she was able to return to Nebraska.
However, her medical career was ended and she herself remained under the care of physicians until her death in 1938.
Myrtle “Mertie” Johnson, 27, of Abbott (located between Grand Island and Cairo) received her medical training in Council Bluffs, Iowa. As a trained Red Cross nurse, Mertie was assigned to Hospital Unit K, U.S. Army Mobile Hospital No. 1.
The unit was mobilized in December 1917 from Council Bluffs and dispatched to the front lines in France on Jan. 15, 1918.
With advanced methods of warfare, an urgent need to assess and stabilize soldiers on the front lines before sending them to hospitals was born. Mobile Hospital No. 1 began treating the “non-transportable wounded,” or those too injured to be taken away from the battlefield for treatment.
Within a six-week period while camped at Coulommiers, France, it is estimated more than 26,000 wounded soldiers from bloody fights near Belleau Wood passed through Mobile Hospital No. 1.
After Coulommiers, Unit K was dispatched to Chateau-Thierry on July 29, 1918. Unit K continued moving, as many as 14 moves, throughout France to the bloodiest and most dangerous battlefields where the medical staff encountered horrific injuries from shrapnel, gas and gangrene.
Johnson was discharged from service on July 27, 1919. She returned to Grand Island, where she served for a period of time as an assistant superintendent at the hospital.
In 1921, Johnson accepted a position at Children’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. Except for a brief period in which she provided nursing care in the Panama Canal Zone during the construction of the canal, Johnson lived and worked in Washington until her retirement in 1964.
Beulah Marsh, 23, of Grand Island was a trained American Red Cross nurse when war was declared. In response to the appeal for experienced nurses, Beulah enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps. on July 5, 1918, at Grand Island.
American Red Cross–trained nurses were allowed to wear both Red Cross and A.N.C. insignia on their uniforms (as shown on picture).
Marsh was stationed at Camp Pike in Arkansas. Camp Pike was built as a training camp in 1917-1918. The camp hospital, like other camp hospitals built during the war, was designed to provide basic services and was not originally intended to keep seriously sick or injured soldiers. However, the 1918 influenza outbreak swept over Camp Pike, claiming lives of both soldiers and nurses.
After her discharge from service on Jan. 4, 1919, Marsh returned to Grand Island where she worked as a nurse at Grand Island General Hospital for a period of time. By 1930, she changed careers and worked as a telegraph operator in Ohio.
Katherine Roche, 34, and Mary Roche, 27, of Wood River were trained nurses before the war.
Katherine began her career first as a hospital nurse prior to 1910. After the start of the war, both sisters served as Red Cross nurses stationed in Denver until they joined the A.N.C. and shipped out together to Europe on July 12, 1918.
Katherine was stationed at Base Hospital 29 in London until her return to the U.S. on Feb. 16, 1919. Mary was assigned to Base Hospital 88 in Langres, France, almost 400 miles away from her sister.
On Jan. 22, 1919, Base Hospital 88 was moved from the eastern front toward the coast near Savenay. Mary returned from France on Aug. 6, 1919. After the war ended, the Roche sisters both discontinued their medical careers.
Anna Sheibley, 26, of Grand Island enlisted on April 25, 1918, and was attached to Base Hospital 49, also known as the Nebraska hospital, at Allerey, France. The unit was organized in Nebraska, where the unit commander was a professor at the University of Nebraska.
Although not everyone serving at Base Hospital 49 was from Nebraska, a majority of the physicians, enlisted men, and civilians stationed there were Nebraska natives. The hospital was supported through Nebraska Red Cross chapters and by students at the University who held fundraisers for the hospital.
Hospital staff, including Anna Sheibley, began their trip home from France on April 12, 1919. When the unit reached Camp Dodge, Iowa, on May 7, 1919 Base Hospital 49 was officially demobilized.
Anna Sheibley continued her career for a period of time before retiring from nursing before the age of 40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.