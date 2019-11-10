AURORA — Wilton “Wilt” Forsman was drafted into the Korean War on Jan. 10, 1952, as a 21-year-old Hamilton County man stepping forward to serve his country.
His first stop was in Camp Crowder near Joplin, Mo., where he was processed into the Army and, he said, did a lot of KP — kitchen police or kitchen patrol. The experience was a shock.
“You just learned that you’re just going to be nobody,” he said. “If you were a guy that had never been any place to speak of, all of a sudden here you are, and you’re shoved together with every kind of person. It was quite an adjustment. It just all kinds of runs together, you know.”
After his introduction to marching and other elements of Army life, he headed to basic training in Fort Riley, Kan. His next stop was Fort Benning, Ga., where he took five months of radio school.
“I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to run a scraper … heavy stuff of some kind. But you have these exams, and those exams are easy. You just use common sense, you know, so I can score high, and I don’t know beans,” Forsman said.
“So, I scored high in that one, and they would like to send me right to officer’s school. Well, of course, then you’re in there for five years or more. No way,” he said. “And then the other was different vocations, and I knew the symbol of a radio resistor. That was about it.”
At Fort Benning, he said he went by the parachute training towers every day.
“Have you ever been in Georgia? On summer afternoons?,” he asked. “Every afternoon, just about, you can set your clock. There was going to be a little shower, and then the sun would come out, and they were just in a steam bath. And, there they were running around hooking up those parachutes.”
He had no interest in that.
“I wanted to get back and farm. That was my whole goal in life and getting married. My fiancé was back here,” Forsman said.
But, like thousands of Americans before and after Korea, he was willing to fulfill his patriotic duty. He also came away convinced of the value of his time in the service.
“It definitely made a different man of me. I think everybody should do it to get the experience, because they teach you respect,” Forsman said. “And they toughen you up too. I wasn’t much of an athlete. I wasn’t physically all that great.
“I wasn’t interested in working out and stuff, but boy, they test you with all kinds of different things … duck walk and all that when you go in. And then when we got down in Fort Benning, we went through the test like that again, and, man, I had improved.”
Forsman also found he packed on some muscle. He said he weighed about 160 pounds when he went in, and when he went to Fort Benning, he weighed 172.
“Everything fit just like it did before,” he said.
Like many who served in the military, he had an opinion about the officers, especially the newly commissioned second lieutenants.
“The second Louies — that was what they would’ve made me, a 90-day wonder — you know, they got a little authority, and they’re gonna run to the letter of the law,” Forsman said. “Then they move up to a captain, or even first lieutenant, and they start to be human beings, for the most part.
“You learn whatever you think of them, they are getting a salute. You try to be respectful because one thing you learned, and I carried that all the way through, that, really, it’s not the person, it’s the office that you’re respecting. And that’s what makes an army work.”
After learning his radio repair skills, he was shipped to Camp Stoneman near San Francisco, a major staging area for troops in both World War II and Korea.
Forsman and his fellow soldiers had a moment of comic relief as they were preparing to ship out. They were standing in a long line to receive immunizations from two men with syringes.
One of the soldiers in the line with him was big and intimidating-looking.
“He come around that corner and saw these syringes, and he fell like a tree. They hadn’t even touched him yet. That was funny how that worked,” Forsman said.
As troops left the camp, they went under a 16-foot high sign proclaiming: “Through these Portals Pass the Best Damn Soldiers in the World.”
Forsman left aboard the USS General JC Breckinridge, which headed under the Golden Gate Bridge.
“It was kind of foggy, and I’m going under that Golden Gate. You just saw the road deck. You couldn’t see the towers. And I thought, I wonder if I’ll see that again.”
After 17, often rough, days at sea, he arrived at Hokkaido, Japan, as part of the 1st Cavalry. Eventually he was deployed to Korea during December and January, 1952-53.
Forsman worked on AN/GRC-9 field radios, known as “Angry Nines,” which were used extensively in World War II and Korea and even in the Vietnam War. He made minor repairs, replaced batteries and periodically changed frequency crystals to deter eavesdropping.
In December 1953, he was shipped home and mustered out from Camp Carson in Colorado Springs, Colo.
He married and settled into a lifelong farming career, just as he had hoped. He and his wife, Eileen, celebrated their 65th anniversary Jan. 31 of this year. She passed away June 28 in Aurora. Wilt still lives at home northwest of Aurora.
Looking back now on his military years, he said: “It was a good microcosm of civilization, I guess you might say.”
