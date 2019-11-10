Jorge Carpio of Grand Island has been a member of the United States Marines since 2004, and has served twice in Iraq and later in Afghanistan, but he has never been a career Marine. He always was and still is a Marine Corps reservist, maintaining civilian employment.
Carpio, 34, currently has the rank of gunnery sergeant.
“I had the opportunity to go to different places in the U.S. — to Alaska, Missouri, California, North Carolina — everywhere in the States,” Carpio said.
He first was stationed at a camp in Iraq from 2007 to 2008. Later he was assigned in that country to a camp at Al Asad Airbase from 2009 to 2010 when the Iraq war, that had started in 2003, was still active but slowly winding down.
“In my first tour I served as a heavy equipment mechanic,” Carpio said. “I was given the opportunity to be in charge of all the parts for the engineering maintenance group I was attached to.
“I was in a combat zone in Iraq — we had multiple ‘incomings!’ — but by the end of our deployment it was pretty safe.
“In my second tour I served in Al Asad; when I was there I was in charge of maintaining all the mine-rollers” — the large rollers attached in front of military vehicles to detect any hidden IEDs (improvised explosive devices), thereby preventing the vehicle’s (and its passengers’) destruction.
Carpio served at Camp Leatherneck in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012.
“In my third tour of duty I went to Afghanistan and served as a vehicle commander in security for the transportation of fuel, foods, anything that was needed by any camps outside of the main camp area,” he said.
“I did that for about two or three months and then they realized I was an engineer by trade, and then they kept me back on base and had me in charge of my company’s power grid and heavy equipment they had there.”
His training had been in heavy equipment maintenance.
Carpio was seldom in harm’s way after that first deployment in Iraq, but he knows his service was essential to those servicemen and women who were.
“I was not personally going door-to-door like the infantry would, but I would send food and fuel and provide security for those vehicles so they could get the supplies to the men who were doing that,” he said.
“I was fortunate not to have any serious injuries; I feel pretty lucky as far as that goes,” Carpio added.
Actually, he was out of the Marines between October 2018 and April of this year.
“I kind of missed it, so I rejoined,” Carpio said.
He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2003. He’s married to Andrea Carpio and they have two children — Jorge, age 11, and Isabella, 9.
His Marines detachment is Maintenance Company, Consulting Logistics of Battalion 451.
His present civilian employment is with Chief Buildings, as a drafter, making technical construction drawings by computer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.