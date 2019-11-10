During the war, my dad was part of the fire department at the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant. Since it was wartime, we couldn’t find a house to rent in Grand Island, so Mom and Dad rented a house in Cairo.
I went to kindergarten and first grade in Cairo. I have lots of memories from those years.
One of the strangest is the fact that the house had a small room between the two bedrooms with small white hexagonal tiles covering the floor. It was obvious that it was meant to be a bathroom, but there were no bathroom fixtures. Perhaps the people who built the house ran out of money before they got it finished. We had an outhouse instead.
I can remember saving cans, string and foil for the war effort. You had to remove both ends of the can, slip them inside, and then flatten the can. The string was just rolled into a ball.
I remember separating the foil from the paper backing used in cigarette packages. (A lot of people smoked in those days — nobody knew any better.) We wrapped the foil into a ball. We stored all our collected stuff in the basement.
I have no memory of where it went from there — probably to some kind of recycling center.
I do remember my black and white kitty coming up from the basement with his head and whiskers decorated with cobwebs. I also remember the coal truck coming and dumping coal in a basement window and down a chute into the coal bin next to the furnace.
Dad had to get up earlier than everybody else so he could go down and start a fire in the furnace. The only heat register we had was a round furnace grate near the colonnades between the living room and dining room.
I can remember thinking how smart we were to take our clothes out into the living room and get dressed where it was warm. I don’t remember specifically but I’m pretty sure that a cook stove in the kitchen was another source of heat.
During the war, we had coupon books to use if we needed to buy certain things like tires, shoes and sugar. Those things were needed for the war effort, and so were in short supply for ordinary citizens.
I don’t remember where we got the coupons — perhaps the post office?
I have a lot of mini-memories from school:
— I always helped Mom clean up the breakfast dishes before I went to school, and I wore an apron to protect my school clothes. One day I went to school and was taking off my coat in the cloakroom when I discovered I still had my apron on. I don’t know exactly why, but I was terribly embarrassed!
— Another time we were sitting in a circle and talking about safety when one boy said never to touch sharp knives and the teacher confirmed his comment. I felt really superior because I washed and dried sharp knives all the time!
— There was a boy named Walter who used a big rock to balance the other end of the teeter-totter. I felt sorry for him because he didn’t seem to have anybody to play with him.
— My teacher was Miss Cornelius, and she built a lake in the sandbox with a piece of glass and a piece of foil under it. It really looked like ice, and I was intrigued and frustrated that I couldn’t make one at home. Miss Cornelius wore her watch inside her wrist and I wore mine the same way for most of my adult life. Teachers do influence our lives!
— Dad was home when Line 4 at the Ordnance Plant had an explosion, but he was on duty for the cleanup. I remember him saying he found an arm in the rubble. After he said that, we couldn’t get him to say another thing about it. As far as I know, he never did tell anybody any more about it.
— I remember one May Basket Day when Mom got a sample book of wallpaper and we used it to make cone-shaped double baskets with a loop in the center for hanging on doorknobs. We filled one side with candy and the other side with lilacs. They were so beautiful.
— We also had hollyhocks by the alley and we would make dolls out of the blooms. A big bloom upside down for the doll’s skirt and a bud for the top of the body. They were fun to make and fun to play with.
— My sixth birthday was very special, and I remember both sets of grandparents coming. My grandma Stobbe was famous for her angel food cakes, so she brought me one. When she took the cake cover off, there was this beautiful cake with a brand-new, crisp dollar bill on top of it. How impressive.
— My grandpa Roszczynialski was a woodworker, and he made me a fine desk. It had a drawer with a sliding drawer inside it and three curved shelves on the right side. I loved it!
I can still remember collecting all my color books and crayons, and papers and pencils, and books and organizing them in this marvelous new place to keep them. (I think from the beginning I was meant to be a writer. How many people fondly recall getting a desk for their sixth birthday?)
Even more exciting than my birthday was when we celebrated the end of the War on VE Day (Victory/Europe) and VJ Day (Victory/Japan). (Google says VE Day was May 8, l945 and VJ Day was Aug. 15, 1945.)
I can remember the excitement because my uncles came home from the Navy and the Army, and we celebrated because they didn’t have to go back.
It was wonderful to have the war over and all four of them home safe!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.