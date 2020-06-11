SLATTERY — To William and Janessa (Whitaker) Slattery of Grand Island, a son born May 22, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Lane and Beth Whitaker of Lincoln and Tim and Patty Slattery of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Pedro Escobar of Grand Island and Cora Whelan of Lincoln.

GALVAN — To Benito and Hilary (Nevrivy) Galvan of Grand Island, twin sons born June 5, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

WEEDIN — To Drew and Paige (Farmer) Weedin of Aurora, a son born May 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Craig and Shelly Weedin of Aurora and P.R. and Betty Farmer of Geneva.

